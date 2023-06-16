What you make of Bournemouth's fixtures

We asked for your views on Bournemouth's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Sam: It's an exciting start to the season but need to make sure we are safe with plenty of games to go. Those final few fixtures look sticky.

Andy: I can’t help but feel there is an agenda against Bournemouth. Last season we had tough fixtures at the very start of the season and again this year with Liverpool, Spurs. Arsenal and Chelsea in our first seven fixtures.

Ralph: I feel like in the first 10 games I think we will get at least two wins, so I would say seven points in 10 games. Our first two months are hard fixtures. The last game of the season if it is a win to stay up. Going to Chelsea to get some points will be scary.