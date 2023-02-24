Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could leave Anfield after five years as boss Jurgen Klopp looks to refresh his squad in the summer. (Mirror), external

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has not been put off by the Reds' recent poor results and the 19-year-old remains an admirer of both the club and Klopp. (Athletic - subscription required), external

West Ham's England international Declan Rice would also transform Liverpool's midfield, according to former Reds player Dietmar Hamann. (Talksport), external

