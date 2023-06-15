Key fixtures in Tottenham's season

You've already seen Tottenham's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

Spurs have an early home games against Manchester United (19 August) and Liverpool (October 30), and travel to local rivals Arsenal (23 September).

On Boxing Day it's set to be Brighton away, while the return north London derby against Arsenal is scheduled for 27 April.

They final three games of the season are against Liverpool (a), Burnley (h) and Sheffield United (a).

