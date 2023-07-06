Football finance expert Kieran Maguire discussing the Foxes' £880,000 fine for fixing replica kit prices on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast:

"I think it’s embarrassing from an ownership and governance point of view. Clearly Leicester need every penny they can get in 2023-24 following relegation.

"It's unusual in football but what you learn from the football industry is never be too surprised."

On how it will affect the Foxes moving forward: "The club will have been through root and branch over the last couple of months looking at all cost centres and trying to work out where they can save money.

"At the same time they have just sold James Maddison for £40m, so £800,000 is small compared to that. But somebody is going to suffer off the back of this because there will be cuts in various budgets because the club is going to have to acclimatise to ideally only one season in the Championship. But it does mean a complete retrenchment.

"It's more symbolic embarrassment. The owners of Leicester are wealthy. They have funded the club extensively before. The club has also taken advantage of loans from some of the niche providers of finance in the world of football.

"None of that will be impacted by this. It’s just a case of if you are going to run a club, run it professionally and put the fans at the heart of this."

