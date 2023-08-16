Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Another day and another high profile player being linked with the Saudi Pro League.

This time, Al-Nassr are apparently keen on Liverpool keeper Alisson but the Reds have received no approach from the Saudi side for the Brazil international.

There has been no contact or bid for a player who is vital for Jurgen Klopp - as he showed with some crucial saves in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

This summer, Liverpool have already seen midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson leave them for Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively, while forward Roberto Firmino joined Al-Ahli after his Reds contract came to an end.