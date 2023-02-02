Transfer news: Toffees keen to sign Isco

Everton could look to sign former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 30, who is available on a free transfer. (Times - subscription required)

The Toffees are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew, who is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom for talks, on a free transfer. Nottingham Forest could also be tempted into a move for the 33-year-old. (Mail)

Everton had a deadline day move for 31-year-old Colombian striker Duvan Zapata rejected by Atalanta. (TeamTalk)

Zapata was one of 14 targets Everton failed to sign on deadline day. (Express)

