Everton could look to sign former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 30, who is available on a free transfer. (Times - subscription required), external

The Toffees are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew, who is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom for talks, on a free transfer. Nottingham Forest could also be tempted into a move for the 33-year-old. (Mail), external

Everton had a deadline day move for 31-year-old Colombian striker Duvan Zapata rejected by Atalanta. (TeamTalk), external

Zapata was one of 14 targets Everton failed to sign on deadline day. (Express), external

