Leicester manager Brendon Rodgers speaking to BBC MOTD: "It was important firstly to stay in the game, Arsenal are an outstanding team. I feel that we weren't aggressive enough in the first-half, they had a lot of the ball.

"Over the course of the game we didn't concede many opportunities. I felt that we needed to be more aggressive and have more courage with the ball."

On Leicester's league position: "We stay calm, we've been on a really difficult run of games. Our last five or six games have been real challenging games for us and we've shown enough in those to know that when we can play to our level we can win games.

"It's very tight, they're lots of good teams who are down there. We can only concentrate on ourselves and if we can do that and get our performance level to where it can be then we should be able to win the games we need."