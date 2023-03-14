I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

So the unbeaten run is over. It had to happen at some point.

The Everton defeat was the proverbial game of two halves. Brentford were poor in the first, created little and were lucky not to be 3-0 down to a fiercely determined Everton side who showed how much they wanted to win.

But it was a different story after the break as the Bees dominated, and in the end were unlucky not to have earned a point, with the Toffees hanging on grimly at times.

If we had to lose, I’d rather it was playing how we did in that second 45 minutes, than in the first half.

The important question now is how we bounce back.

We face two more struggling sides inside four days before the international break – the rearranged game at Southampton on Wednesday and then Leicester at home on Saturday.

Four to six points from those matches and the Everton game will be forgotten.

Bees fans are also awaiting Thursday’s England squad announcement with interest.

National boss Gareth Southgate was at Goodison Park on Saturday – hopefully watching Ivan Toney, despite his possible impending ban, Rico Henry and Ben Mee. Let’s see if he now picks any of them – they all deserve a chance.