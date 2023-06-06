Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola's number two at Manchester City, is under consideration to replace Ange Postecoglou as Celtic manager. (Record), external

Former Norway forward Jan Age Fjortoft says Celtic should look at Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen to replace Postecoglou. (Sun), external

Celtic are expected to bank £5m in compensation from manager Postecoglou's expected move to Tottenham Hotspur. (Evening Times), external

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not interested in a return to Glasgow and plans to take time out before deciding his next move. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Celtic will fight to keep assistant John Kennedy at the club. (Sun), external

