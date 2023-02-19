Burrows makes emotional Fir Park farewell

Alan Burrows says "no matter where I go in life or whatever I do in the world, this club will always mean everything to me" after witnessing his final home game as Motherwell chief executive before switching to Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

He will move to Pittodrie next week, when he will lead their continuing search for a new manager after it was announced that chairman Dave Cormack is to undergo open heart surgery.

Burrows was in tears in the Motherwell dugout after the final whistle as Heart of Midlothian were beaten 2-0 in Stuart Kettlewell's second game as the Fir Park side's caretaker manager ahead of an expected permanent appointment this week.

"I'm feeling emotional that this is my last home game," he told BBC Scotland. "I've missed one game here since 1993 - a 1-1 draw with Dundee when I had Covid. It's been a way of life for me for most of my adolescent and adult life.

"It's a huge wrench for me to go finally. I love this place."

Burrows, who progressed to his current role after starting at Fir Park as a volunteer nearly 16 years ago and has many family ties to the club, thought that it would give Motherwell a chance to appoint someone "fresh".

"To put a positive spin on it, I think it's a good thing for the club and it'll maybe be a good thing for me too," he said.

"I've been effectively running the club day to day for nine years and, when you are so emotionally attached to something, it's a long time for somebody to be running a football club."

Burrows was "absolutely delighted" to witness a winning performance after "a difficult season" but was looking forward to working at a club where he had less personal attachment and could perhaps work with more "objectivity" as "the emotion really beats you up" on match days.