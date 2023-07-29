Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi said there is "a great atmosphere in the dressing room" at Albion after the conclusion of their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Seagulls were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series overnight, but De Zerbi was positive after the game in New Jersey.

"I'm very happy because we played a great game," the Italian told Brighton's official website, external.

"We've worked very well in this part of pre-season. We've improved the physical condition. There is a great atmosphere inside the dressing room.

"It's the first time in my career I've played this type of friendly game. It was good. It's important to allow us to arrive in our best condition for the first game."

Brighton finish their pre-season schedule with a friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallencao at Amex Stadium on 6 August (15:00 BST kick-off).

"It will maybe be the most important test before the start of the Premier League," added De Zerbi.

"Some players will play more than 60 or 70 minutes."