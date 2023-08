Glen Kamara is attracting interest from six clubs from across Europe as he prepares to quit Rangers in a £5.5m deal. Lyon and Stade Reims in France are joined by Turkish outfits Trabzonspor and Galatasaray in the race for the Finland midfielder, along with Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Copenhagen. (Herald), external

Rangers also expect striker Fashion Sakala to leave in the coming days as he nears a move to Saudi Arabia. (Herald), external

