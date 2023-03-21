Dwight McNeil said everyone at Everton is feeling confident in their fight against relegation after going three games unbeaten - but added: "We can't get ahead of ourselves."

McNeil has impressed in the Toffees' past two games and said he is enjoying his football again under Sean Dyche.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside: "I’m enjoying it, that’s the thing. I’ve got confidence back and it’s good to get it from the players, the coaching staff and the gaffer.

"On a personal level, it’s going as well as it can - but I always think I can improve.

"I want to get better for myself, but also for the club and the fans.

"We’re giving everything we can at the minute; we’re giving everything we can to stay in this league.

"We are playing better as a team, we are understanding each other individually and collectively as well.

"Everyone is confident - and rightly so - but we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

"Every game is going to be as hard as the next one. We’ve got the international break now to freshen up and learn what we can do better going into the next game, which is a massive home game against Tottenham."

