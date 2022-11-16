B﻿rian Martin made his Steelmen debut on 16 November, 1991 - and had the scars to show for it.

T﻿he centre-half lasted just 20 minutes before being forced off after accidentally clattering into team-mate Jim Griffin and being left with concussion, a chipped cheekbone and black eye.

M﻿artin - a £175,000 signing from St Mirren - was made of stern stuff, though, and quickly became a Motherwell stalwart.

He made over 250 appearances in a seven-year spell that included a Scotland debut at the ripe old age of 32, as well as helping Well to third and second-place finishes in 1994 and '95.