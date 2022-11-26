Former Scotland midfielder G﻿raham Dorrans firmly believes Michael Beale is the right man for the job at Rangers

"﻿For me it’s the right decision," Dorrans told BBC Sportsound. "It’s a man that’s been in there, knows the players, knows the club.

"I get the shout that you need a manager with experience, but how do you get experience in football? These guys need to get jobs to get experience. He’s been coaching all over the world.

"He’s been in Brazil, he’s been at big clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, he’s been at Rangers and Aston Villa; he’s now had a manager's job for the last six months."

D﻿orrans also believes that this might be the only chance Rangers get to secure Beale's services.

"Having worked under Michael Beale, in two or three years his stock is only going to rise, so he might be out of Rangers’ reach in a few years, because I firmly believe he’s a very good coach."