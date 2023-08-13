Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, speaking to MOTD: "We want to make things right. We had a very good 20-25 minutes, with and without the ball, and scored a good goal. After the disallowed goal they came into it.

"We defended quite well in my opinion. It is not easy. Overall it was a very good game that could have gone either way. We take the point."

On the new signings and how they are settling in: "Very good. I am very impressed with the guys, as a human being coming to a new club, it is good how they are coming in. Our group is a very family friendly club.

"On the pitch their quality spoke for itself. I am very happy with them, the transfer window is not closed yet so let's see if we can make a couple more additions to make the squad as strong as possible this season."