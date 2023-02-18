Analysis: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth

Joe Rindl BBC Sport

The Cherries had been winless in their past seven Premier League matches ahead of their trip to the Midlands, losing five times and scoring just twice.

But they had been impressive in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle last weekend, and held on to a classic smash and grab away performance on Saturday to end their losing run.

Goalscorer Marcus Tavernier, making his first start since picking up a hamstring injury last November, looked lively netting his third goal of the season.

"He's a big player, it's a fantastic run into the box and he scores an important goal," said Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil after full-time.

"But there's still a lot to do to get [him] back to where he was before the break."

Bournemouth need to keep their forwards fit and firing. They face Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in their next three fixtures.

A win against any of those three would be a huge bonus.