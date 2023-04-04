'Fine margins are the difference'

Sportscene pundit Michael Stewart is urging Rangers' creative players to have more of an impact and make some magic against Celtic on Saturday.

The next instalement of the fierce rivalry is fast approaching and it's an encounter Michael Beale's side must win to narrow the nine-point advantage their neighbours across the city hold.

If that is to happen, the former Hearts midfielder is calling for a similar performance, at least, to the one at Ibrox in the New Year encounter.

"In the last game [2-2 at Ibrox] you see a great goal from Ryan Kent and that’s the sort of thing Rangers need. A bit of magic from the likes of Kent but he doesn’t do it enough," Stewart said.

"Credit to Rangers because they really disrupted Celtic in that game, they knocked that fluency out of them.

"Rangers are a different beast from the last game at Celtic Park, Michael Beale has come in, he’s steadied the ship and he’s making progress with them.

"But, Celtic are the benchmark. When you compare the two up, the intensity that Celtic play with is the difference, Rangers don’t have that for me.

"The one criticism of Michael Beale’s side, especially when he first took over was getting results but the intensity wasn’t there. When you look at the players that they’ve got, I don’t think the likes of Cantwell, or Tillman are intense players. When you go like-for-like that’s where Celtic get the upper hand.

"Look at the Cup Final, the first goal, coming down that side where Tillman was playing... overloads, players running off the back of him, fine margins that are the difference.

"I just think Celtic have that fine margin of a difference over Rangers and in particular at home. Will it be a 4-0? I’d be surprised. But I would be even more surprised if Rangers were coming away with victory."