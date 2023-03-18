Celtic 3-1 Hibs: What did the manager say?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "There was a fair bit going on the whole game and we couldn't really get into any sort of rhythm or flow.

"In the first half losing Reo [Hatate] as well was further disruption and we couldn't impose ourselves.

"After half-time the lads cleared their heads and understood what we needed to do, trying to make it about the football and do what we've been doing all season. They got their rewards.

"There was a fair bit going on on and off the field. Even the bench space was fairly entertaining at times.

"I've said to the lads we need to focus on the football, the other stuff doesn't do us any favours."