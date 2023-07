Newcastle United's opening Premier League Summer Series friendly against Aston Villa in Philadelphia ended in a 3-3 draw.

Harvey Barnes made his first Magpies appearance after his £38m transfer from Leicester City was confirmed on Sunday.

And fellow new signing Sandro Tonali caught the eye again, as Eddie Howe trialled a new 3-4-2-1 formation.

