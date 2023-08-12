Analysis: Sheff Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace

Ben Collins, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace made a winning start to life after Wilfried Zaha to spoil Sheffield United's return to the Premier League.

This season is the first since 2013-14 where the Eagles will be without Zaha after their talismanic forward's departure in the summer.

But Jordan Ayew ran at Ben Osborn on Palace's right wing before delivering a low cross for Odsonne Edouard to tap in from close range just after half-time.

Ayew, Edouard and Eberechi Eze all impressed, suggesting they will relish having greater responsibility in the absence of Zaha.

French striker Edouard, 25, should have claimed a second when he sent a tame header straight at Wes Foderingham, who also denied Ayew and Joachim Andersen late on.

But the Eagles had done enough to give Roy Hodgson, who celebrated his 76th birthday three days ago, a winning start to his 41st season as a manager - in his 1,242nd game as boss.