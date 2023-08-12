Rangers 4-0 Livingston - analysis

A theme of Rangers' pre- and early season matches has been one of a team still gelling. This performance showed more familiarity with summer signings Cifuentes and Lammers linking up with more established players like Cantwell.

The forward area, though, is still a work in progress with several attacks breaking down at the crucial moment but looking more assured when Danilo moved through the middle with wingers either side.

Ultimately, the result was the most important thing for Rangers following last week's opening loss at Kilmarnock.