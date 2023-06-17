BBC East Midlands Today sports editor Natalie Jackson

The arrival of Enzo Maresca, less than a week after he helped Manchester City complete their Treble with a Champions League final victory against Inter Milan, has been well-received by many Foxes fans.

He is a novice manager but offers the club a fresh start. A man with new ideas, incredible contacts and one who is a coach keen to develop young players along with his own playing pedigree, will help earn the respect of the dressing room.

In interview he was the one who impressed Leicester's hierarchy the most, with his philosophy and style of play right out of the Guardiola playbook and a desire to take Leicester straight back to the Premier League, but while also re-building the club for the long term.

With many players out of contract he has to hit the ground running, but the club have appointed swiftly as a new era begins.