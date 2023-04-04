Chelsea eye host of manager names
Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique has emerged as a frontrunner to become the new Chelsea manager. (Sun), external
Chelsea want to interview five managers for their vacant position, including Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Napoli's Luciano Spalletti and one other. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim and Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner are also under consideration. (Guardian), external
Chelsea's hierarchy have concerns over former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann's age of 35. (Sky Sports), external
Graham Potter has rejected the chance to take over as Leicester manager following his sacking at Chelsea. (Talksport), external
Potter will wait until the summer before taking his next job. (Mail), external
Chelsea have a verbal agreement to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez, 15, from Independiente del Valle in a deal that could be worth more than £17.5m. (Standard), external
The Blues have ramped up their interest in Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20. (Mail), external
Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the permanent signing of Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, from Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo), external
