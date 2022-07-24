Hibernian secured a 1-0 win over Norwich City in Sunday's pre-season friendly.

Elias Melkersen struck the only goal of the match in the first half at Easter Road.

Norwich had lost 2-0 at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Hibs lost Aiden McGeady to a first-half knock and made a raft of substitutions throughout the match to give players minutes.

Lee Johnson's side visit St Johnstone in Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener.