Hibernian defeat Norwich in friendly
Hibernian secured a 1-0 win over Norwich City in Sunday's pre-season friendly.
Elias Melkersen struck the only goal of the match in the first half at Easter Road.
Norwich had lost 2-0 at Celtic Park on Saturday.
Hibs lost Aiden McGeady to a first-half knock and made a raft of substitutions throughout the match to give players minutes.
Lee Johnson's side visit St Johnstone in Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener.
