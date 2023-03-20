John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose, external and BBC Sport Spurs fan writer

While watching Conte's rant it seemed he had been holding a lot back and could no longer do so. I personally felt he was covering his own shortcomings. Some of the points he raised are valid and appreciated by sections of the support but ultimately Spurs have gone backwards this season. They play a style of football that is turgid and boring and I cannot think of a single player he has improved.

If these players are as he describes, why keep picking them without rest or rotation?

He is an elite manager - his CV sets that out - but surely he knew what he was signing up for working under ENIC. Despite being the ninth-richest club in world football, Spurs do not operate in a way akin to Chelsea.

They have tried two 'win-now' managers in Conte and Jose Mourinho yet they were 90 minutes away from winning the biggest trophy in club football under a project manager in Mauricio Pochettino. While the current ownership remains, a boss in Pochettino's vein appears the more suitable option.

Conte's behaviour can also be viewed as selfish. He has attempted to protect his own reputation while throwing the players under the bus. Yes, many of them need replacing but it is he that insists upon playing a style without a creative player in the squad, and a rigid formation with three at the back.

While it could be seen as a last roll of the dice to get the players motivated for the final 10 games of the season, reports are emerging that many of them want Conte gone as he crossed the line with this latest outburst. He was always going to go at the end of the season anyway but it now feels it could be far sooner.