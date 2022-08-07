Dramatic derby draw 'feels like a victory' for Johnson

Lee Johnson spoke to BBC Radio Scotland after his side's dramatic 1-1 draw with rivals Hearts in his first Edinburgh derby as Hibernian manager.

"A great match in terms of understanding more and more about the division. Despite the scoreline, I felt the first half was better for us, Hearts managed and controlled the second half more than I would've liked.

"We were really brave as a team with tactics and substitutions. Putting Martin Boyle on for that long was a bit of a risk but we know what he can do and he's popped up at the right time with a Roy of the Rovers type stuff return!

"We will get better, more cohesive and people will understand each others runs a bit more. It was important we didn't lose the game and with five minutes injury time to go, 1-0 down, that feels a like a victory."