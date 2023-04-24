We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brentford and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Ian: The point was needed. It should have been three but as easily it could have been none as panic set in towards the end! Ex-Bee Ollie Watkins was limited to one chance, despite some pundits predicting that he would have a field day against his old team. Onwards to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Cliff: Spirited performance but we sank ourselves. We spurned golden scoring opportunities then played pinball on our six-yard line instead of kicking the ball away from danger. At least Thomas Frank strengthened the side by starting Vitaly Janelt. Villa equalised after he was removed.

Mitch: Great performance by the team again, but once more Thomas’s substitutions were nonsensical. Janelt was man of the match, so he takes him off and replaces him with Mikkel Damsgaard. Game turns and we could have lost. But the team were first class.

Charlie: A very good performance. I would say that the first 25 mins of the second half was the best we have played for a while and we should have finished Villa off then but then in the last 10 minutes they fought back and grabbed their point. Ben Mee has to be the bargain of the season - he was imperious all afternoon.

Villa fans

Colin: We didn't play well, particularly in the first half. Watkins was very quiet and struggled to get into the game but it was inevitable that eventually we would lose our run of good form. A draw was probably a fair result.

Dave: Brentford showed why they've been such a force to be reckoned with at home this season. What Villa showed though is, even when struggling to find rhythm, they have a new mentality under Emery. Too many times over the years, Villa have dropped heads and given in when up against it. Now they have a stubbornness that will gain long term success.

Dawn: A well-earned point - Brentford put up a good fight and the old Aston Villa would have lost this match but determination and hard work resulted in a draw. Well done boys.

Robbie: Very frustrating game but this winning streak had to come to an end. Both goals were scrappy and a point flattered us. A little bit of light towards the end but the important part is the point.