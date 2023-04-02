Van Veen: 'I felt a bit off'

Not that many would have noticed, but Motherwell goal hero Kevin van Veen “felt a bit off” in Motherwell’s 3-1 win against Hibernian on Saturday.

The Dutchman, who scored a vital double, said: “It wasn’t as easy [as it looked] it’s an amazing feeling and the boys were amazing.

“I’m critical of myself, I could have been a lot better, I felt a bit off and they carried me through the game.

“My energy was low but I still wanted to do my best for the team and work hard and at least make something out of it.

“A positive note, three points, two goals, I didn’t even care if I didn’t score as it was important just to get the three points, it’s a great atmosphere in the dressing room right now.”