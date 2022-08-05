Everton v Chelsea: Team news

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the next six weeks after picking up a "freak" knee injury in training on Tuesday.

Seamus Coleman is also out, while Salomon Rondon is suspended following his red card against Brentford last season, but Yerry Mina is available.

Chelsea forwards Timo Werner and Armando Broja will be assessed for minor injuries.

Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly could make their debuts.

Who replaces Calvert-Lewin in your Everton XI?

Would you start Sterling and Koulibaly?