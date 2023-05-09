J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Alexis Mac Allister would improve Liverpool if we got the deal over the line.

That much is obvious, especially given the likely exits of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner. We need bodies in the midfield and the World Cup winner has had an excellent season at Brighton while emerging as a target for Jurgen Klopp.

But I can't help feeling it's defensive midfielders Liverpool need. Other players linked include Ryan Gravenberch and Jude Bellingham, before Liverpool dropped out of the running for the Englishman. They present as attacking midfielders, each with an instinct for goals and assists.

Liverpool's weakness though is in their ability to track opponents running through our centre. It's an upgrade on Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, two brilliant servants who are losing their legs, we need.

We require defensive stalwarts who can sit deep and allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to create, not diminutive technical players. In Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, we have two potentially very good ones coming through already.

I like Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon. Feisty, brave, young and hungry. He's bullish and has bite off the ball. If we're going for the likes of Mac Allister, we need the Ugarte type as well.