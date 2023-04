Bayern Munich are interested in signing England striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham this summer, however Manchester United are favourites because the player wants to stay in the Premier League. (Mirror), external

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton's 24-year-old Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who would welcome a summer transfer. (Guardian), external

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, wants to stay at Barcelona, despite interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Fulham are considering a move for Porto's Colombia midfielder Mateus Uribe, 32, as a replacement for Portugal international Joao Palhinha, 27, who is a target for Manchester United. (Sun), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column