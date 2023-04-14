At their respective news conferences on Friday, Tottenham interim boss Cristian Stellini and Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi were asked to reflect on touchline confrontations between Spurs and Brighton staff during their fractious meeting last weekend.

Stellini and De Zerbi were shown red cards at the time and both clubs have since been charged by the Football Association.

Stellini said he had not spoken to De Zerbi this week and added: "What we created in that moment was not a good impression for anyone, so maybe for the atmosphere we created, the decision [to charge both clubs] is good. We have to be better. Personally I'm happy we showed we are a team, we are linked, we are close and we defend ourselves and our club."

As for De Zerbi, he had "no regrets" about his conduct.

He said: "I didn't say bad words and I respect always. You have your style of life, I have my style and when I have something to say I am used to speaking in a direct way. For sure I can improve in a lot of things and in a lot of parts of my work but I can't and I don't want to lose my DNA - my DNA is passion. I'm not better than the other coaches, I am a normal coach and the best part of myself is the passion, to transfer my passion."