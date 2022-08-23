Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

I spent a very memorable day on Sunday with the wonderful man who introduced me to Manchester City. I am talking about my City-mad dad, Geoffrey, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Sunday.

Dad took me to my first-ever game at Maine Road, when City were in the old second division. We have stood and sat next to each other for numerous Wembley cup finals and we were together for both the Paul Dickov and Sergio Aguero goals.

Newcastle United have been his least favourite team for as long as I can remember. It’s all because they beat his beloved City in the FA Cup final of 1955, and he’s never forgiven them.

All dad wanted for his birthday was three points against the Magpies and that didn’t happen. It was a brilliant match and credit to Newcastle, who were brave, physical and they produced a great team performance.

The day ended with a hard-earned point and a special Twitter message to my dad from Bernardo Silva.

What a day, what a match, what a man.