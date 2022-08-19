Motherwell team news for visit of Livingston

Motherwell could hand a debut to Stuart McKinstry, the Leeds winger having returned to his boyhood club on a season-long loan this week.

Defender Ricki Lamie is back from suspension, but Jake Carroll underwent surgery this week to repair a ruptured patellar tendon and fellow left-back Nathan McGinley remains a long-term absentee.

Did you know? Motherwell are unbeaten in their last six league meetings with Livingston (W4 D2), scoring two goals or more each time.