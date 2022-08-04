With two days until Southampton begin their Premier League campaign, the club have unveiled their new third kit.

The green and black shirt pays homage to the city's rich aviation history and its connections to the Royal Air Force.

Both sleeves feature yellow, white, red and blue stipes, taking inspiration from the RAF roundel.

Saints director of marketing and partnerships Sarah Batters told the club website: "With this shirt, we wanted to give a nod to our city’s connections to the RAF. Working with Hummel has allowed us to be creative and celebrate that in the design of the shirt."

