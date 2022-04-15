Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Brentford are on a roll now, with four wins out of their past five games.

I don't know what is going to happen with Christian Eriksen because I am reading how all sorts of teams want to buy him in the summer, but he has arguably been the signing of the season and I'd love it if the Bees could find a way to keep him.

Watford, in contrast, have lost four of their previous five games. Usually, when you look at teams trying to stay up, you point to their home form being crucial but the Hornets have a dreadful record at Vicarage Road, and I don't think it will improve on Saturday.

Joe's prediction: Apologies to [Hornets fan] Elton John, but Watford are done this season. Brentford have got momentum, and they have got Eriksen too. 0-1.

Find out how Lawro and Joe Elliott, frontman of Def Leppard, think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go