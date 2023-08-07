Doidge 'had a few offers to go away'

Christian Doidge is ready to revitalise his Hibernian career as the striker reveals he had offers this summer to leave Easter Road.

The 30-year-old started and scored in the weekend defeat to St Mirren, following up his impressive goals across the two legs against Inter Club d'Escaldes.

Now, the Welsh forward is keen to kick on and fight for his spot in Lee Johnson's side.

“I have come back [from Kilmarnock], I love playing for this football club, I had a few offers to go away, but I want to stay here and try and get into the team and give it a right good go," he said on Sunday.

"I've started the first league game of the season and I will carry on working hard and see what happens.”

Doidge's goals against the Andorran outfit contributed to Hibs' progression in the Europa Conference League, and they will now face FC Luzern on Thursday.

“With the first tie being at home, it is really important for us to get a head start I suppose for the away game," he added.

"We know it’s going to be tough when we go out there, but we know we weren’t at our best today so we know what we need to do to get better and I fully expect us to do that."