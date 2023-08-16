Brentford avoiding transfer window 'feeding frenzy'

Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

The David Raya deal has finally gone through and for most of the parties involved it seems like a very satisfactory conclusion.

Raya himself gets to join a club challenging for honours domestically and in Europe, whilst also re-uniting with a former coach. Arsenal get their man and now have the best goalkeeping pair in the Premier League providing Mikel Arteta with real competition for who will get the gloves each game.

As for Brentford they had already moved on from the prospect of retaining the Spain international, getting a good overall price for his transfer and are protected against any permanent move to the Gunners falling through. I suppose the only person slightly put out will be Aaron Ramsdale, but competition is good right?

That deal aside, it's 'All Quiet on the Great West Road' (apologies to Erich Maria Remarque and actually Pete Doherty) and is most likely to remain so as the feeding frenzy of the transfer window continues. When questioned last week about the prospect of making any more signings Thomas Frank didn't rule out the possibility of another new arrival, but only if the fit was right. The club have already twice broken their transfer record this summer - once to make permanent the deal for Kevin Schade followed by the acquisition of Nathan Collins.

But instead of talking about looking outside his current group, Frank was more interested in discussing how he hopes that the squad progression will come from players continuing to develop. Aaron Hickey impressed when playing last season, but he will be expected to step on and aim for the ceiling being set on the other flank by Rico Henry.

There are also expectations that Keane Lewis-Potter and Mikel Damsgaard will show this time around why the Bees signed them. Neither were able to make an impact in their first season with the club, but there was mitigation and the second year is one where there is pressure to progress.

And of course come January there will be the return of Ivan Toney which will possibly feel like making a new signing. So you can see why the head coach is not too concerned about joining the signing scramble.