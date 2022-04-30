Team news - Wolves v Brighton
Ruben Neves will play for Wolves for the first time since 18 March after being out with a knee injury.
He is one of two changes to the side beaten at Burnley as Rayan Ait-Nouri comes in too.
Jonny and Raul Jimenez drop to the bench.
Wolves have lost six of their last nine in the league.
Wolves XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Boly, Coady, Silva, Semedo, Hwang, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker.
Subs: Ruddy, Marcal, Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Jonny, Chiquinho, Toti, Cundle.
Brighton also make two changes to the side that drew with Southampton.
Adam Webster and Neal Maupay drop to the bench as Solly March and Yves Bissouma come in.
All of Brighton's wins in 2022 have come away from home.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Mwepu, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Veltman.
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Gros, Lallana, Alzate, Duffy, Ferguson.