Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Given where Manchester City have come from this headline might seem arrogant. 10 years ago, just being in the Champions League was enough. Listening to Pep Guardiola, that is still the case. Each year he repeatedly says that the number one goal for the season is to qualify for the group stages.

But last night, with a 4-0 lead at half-time, there was never going to be a way back for Sporting Lisbon. A fifth by full-time just all but confirmed their spot in the last eight.

Just in case their performances needed highlighting any more this season: Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were showing why they've earned positive attention this season. Brilliant finishing, great first touches, and slick passing.

The only negatives to come from last night are: a) how do Manchester City advertise the game for fans to come when it's 5-0 at the halfway stage? b) How do we sell the game for BBC Radio Manchester?

Double figures aggregate score, anyone?