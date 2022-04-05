Atletico Madrid v Man City: Team news

Manchester City could be boosted by the return of John Stones, who pulled out of the England camp and missed Saturday's win over Burnley.

The defender was involved in training on Monday and Pep Guardiola said: "He's not injured but he wasn't perfect and I didn't want to take the risk [against the Clarets]."

There could also be a return for Riyad Mahrez, who also missed out at the weekend, with Guardiola describing the winger as "sad" following his national side missing out on World Cup qualification.

However, City will be without Ruben Dias, who has missed the past month of action because of a hamstring injury.

Is there a place for Stones or Mahrez in your City team?