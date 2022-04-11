'Big three points' for Brighton
Great to be back out there with the boys and what a win 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xnJMzt2ZDT— Adam Webster (@AdamWebster31) April 9, 2022
Massive win for us at the Emirate’s.— Enock Mwepu (@EnockMwepu45) April 9, 2022
✅Goal and ✅assist
That’s for you Albion Fan’s 👏🏻#BolaNaLesa🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ggA3QTp5Ug
Good to be back in North London 💫 big 3 points 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/QqZLAMQMfK— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) April 9, 2022
