Chelsea edge final to give Abramovich clean sweep

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was relieved to make it to Abu Dhabi in time to watch his side win their maiden Club World Cup - and admitted "it's not possible to coach only from the office".

Tuchel had been left in London after testing positive for Covid-19 but had recovered to travel on Friday and was in the dugout as Kai Havertz's extra-time penalty secured Chelsea's victory.

"It was not nice to watch the semi-final [against Al Hilal] in the office on a screen," Tuchel said. "I had a tactical signal to see the whole pitch, and I was in contact at half-time with my assistant.

"But it's very strange - coaching is also about feeling, on the touchline."

Despite scoring, Romelu Lukaku cut an isolated figure up front as Chelsea dominated possession but struggled to create chances for much of the final.

But Havertz's cool spot-kick three minutes from the end of extra time means the Blues have now won every possible trophy under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.