Sheffield United have "reluctantly" accepted a bid from Marseille for striker Iliman Ndiaye.

In a statement the club said they had offered the 23-year-old a "lucrative contract" but Ndiaye expressed a desire to leave for a club he spent time with as a youth player.

The Senegal international made 52 appearances in all competitions for the Blades last season - scoring 15 goals and offering 13 assists as they returned to the Premier League.

Speaking to the club website, external, United's chief executive officer Stephen Bettis said: "Obviously, we wanted to keep Iliman, but unfortunately the player made it clear that he wanted to make the move happen, despite our best efforts to convince him to stay and play Premier League football. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well.

"With regards to the short-term, the plan is to support Paul Heckingbottom and the coaching team to be ready for the first game of the season against Crystal Palace."

