Eddie Howe has been named the Premier League's manager of the month for February.

Newcastle were unbeaten last month, with wins over Everton, Aston Villa and Brentford, as well as a draw with West Ham.

The impressive run of results saw the Magpies move out of the bottom three for the first time since September and up to 14th.

Howe pipped Mikel Arteta, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Jurgen Klopp to the award.