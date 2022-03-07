BBC Sport

Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton: Pick of the stats

  • Aston Villa have picked up back-to-back victories in the Premier League for the first time since November in what were Steven Gerrard’s first two games in charge.

  • Since Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first Premier League match in charge in December 2018, Southampton have conceded more goals than any other side (205).

  • Villa registered their biggest Premier League win since winning 7-2 against Liverpool in October 2020. It was the Villans’ biggest league win over Southampton since a 4-0 victory in the second tier back in September 1936.

  • Since the start of last season, only Harry Kane (31) and Jamie Vardy (25) have more Premier League goals among Englishmen than Ollie Watkins (21).