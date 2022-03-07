Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have picked up back-to-back victories in the Premier League for the first time since November in what were Steven Gerrard’s first two games in charge.

Since Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first Premier League match in charge in December 2018, Southampton have conceded more goals than any other side (205).

Villa registered their biggest Premier League win since winning 7-2 against Liverpool in October 2020. It was the Villans’ biggest league win over Southampton since a 4-0 victory in the second tier back in September 1936.