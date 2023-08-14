New Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo didn't actually play at all in the English top flight in his first campaign with Brighton after signing for £4m from Independiente del Valle on winter transfer deadline day in 2020-21.

He then spent the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan with Beerschot in Belgium, before being recalled in January because of injuries to other Albion midfielders.

He made his Premier League debut in April 2022, in a 2-1 win at Arsenal. Operating in a midfield trio with Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu - whom he assisted to score their crucial second goal - Caicedo hit the ground running.

It must have made a lasting impression because nine months later the Gunners made two bids for the player, the first reported to be £60m, the second £10m higher. Both were rejected, the second prompting the player to inform Brighton in an open letter he wanted to leave before signing a new deal.

Now, a few months on, with him having played 53 times for Brighton, he is valued at £45m more. But why?

He is a central midfielder by trade, and played further back in a holding midfielder role when Roberto de Zerbi replaced Graham Potter as manager last September. He also featured at right-back on a handful of occasions, most notably in the 1-0 home win over Manchester United in May.

He ranked highly among Premier League players in several metrics last season.

His 100 tackles was below only Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, while only Declan Rice - then of West Ham and now Arsenal - made more interceptions than Caicedo's 56.

He is not just a destructive force either. He ranked seventh for passes (2,209), sixth for successful passes (1,961) and eighth for touches (2,735) last season.

And he knows how to channel that possession effectively.

According to Opta, he broke up play and launched attacks that were worth 5.10 expected goals. Only Rodri (with 5.89) bettered this.

His robustness is also a plus. Only two players - Pascal Gross and Lewis Dunk - played more minutes than his 3,140 for Brighton last season, with the Ecuadorian featured in all but one Premier League match as the Seagulls recorded their highest top-flight finish.