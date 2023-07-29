'Perfect workout' for Celtic has sting in tail

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was pleased with a "perfect workout" against Wolves in Dublin but said the concession of a late equaliser "felt like a loss".

Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring as Celtic blitzed the English Premier League side in the early stages of the game at the Aviva Stadium.

However, the Scottish champions could not add to their tally and Mateus Cunha converted a late penalty to level.

"It always feels like a loss whenever you concede late on but the workout was perfect for us," Rodgers told Viaplay.

"I thought we had some spells of fantastic football and defending well against a good side and good players.

"It was the perfect type of game that we needed."

Rodgers, who was without injured defenders Maik Nawrocki, Carl Starfelt, Yuki Kobayashi, Anthony Ralston and Cameron Carter-Vickers, introduced teenage full-back Ben McPherson in the second half, along with new Korean duo Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Yang Hyun-jun.

"The game gets a bit broken when you make changes, you lose that fluency and rhythm in the game," he added.

"But in the last 25 minutes we gave the ball away too much."