Bournemouth got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

In a game that was played with three 30-minute periods, the Cherries went in front on seven minutes through David Brooks, followed by a Jaidon Anthony strike just eight minutes later.

Philip Billing had a productive half an hour after being brought on as a substitute, rounding off the scoring with a brace.

The south coast side continue their preparations for the new season with a match against Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Marbella Football Centre on the 16 July.